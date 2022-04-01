Letter: Consequences of behavior at the Oscar's

To make this short and sweet violence should not be tolerated without punishment. It is not accepted in other arenas. Medals and titles revoked often with fines. Why should this event be any different? The support of peace for Ukraine attacks was marred by their behavior. Attacks are attacks regardless of size.

Sometimes apologies are not enough. Strip Mr. Smith of his award. Ban Mr. Rock from further attendance or participation in the event not because of the joke but because of the animosity between the two. He chose this public platform as a power play.

Harsh as it may sound a level of professionalism should exist.

Up to the Academy to decide of course but it did happen on their stage and overshadowed the elation of the other actors and accomplishments.

Jennifer Galler

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

