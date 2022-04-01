 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Consequences of behavior at the Oscar's

  • Comments

To make this short and sweet violence should not be tolerated without punishment. It is not accepted in other arenas. Medals and titles revoked often with fines. Why should this event be any different? The support of peace for Ukraine attacks was marred by their behavior. Attacks are attacks regardless of size.

Sometimes apologies are not enough. Strip Mr. Smith of his award. Ban Mr. Rock from further attendance or participation in the event not because of the joke but because of the animosity between the two. He chose this public platform as a power play.

Harsh as it may sound a level of professionalism should exist.

Up to the Academy to decide of course but it did happen on their stage and overshadowed the elation of the other actors and accomplishments.

Jennifer Galler

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Traitor Trump

I'm a veteran of one of dumbest wars ever fought but I am still a believer in what is correct. "Cadet Bone Spurs " knows one thing about war. …

Letter: Abortion Bill

The Senate passed SB1164 which bans all abortions after 15 weeks with no exception for rape or incest, or protection of the fetus or mother af…

Letter: tucsonan trump bashers

To all you tucson trump bashers: How do you like your $5.00 gas price? How do you like your S W gas & Tucson electric Bills? Are you enjoy…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News