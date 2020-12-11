 Skip to main content
Letter: Consequences of Trump's Incompetence Will Linger
Letter: Consequences of Trump's Incompetence Will Linger

The president will soon be gone, but his early inaction on, lack of a coherent response to, lies about the severity of, and lack of foresight regarding the amount of the vaccine needed for the novel coronavirus, will continue to affect us for months (and potentially years) to come. The New York Times recently reported that when Pfizer offered the United States an opportunity to purchase additional vaccines-over and above the 100 million doses it had agreed to-Trump declined. By the time those talks became serious in October 2019; the president was focused on his re-election campaign. The US population at that time was 328.24 million. 100 million vaccines will treat 50 million of us, as each person requires two doses. Fortunately, in May of last year, when Mr. Trump was touting hydroxychloroquine, he procured 63 million doses for the national stockpile. This drug is now considered worthless for treating covid-19, but should we have an outbreak of malaria, we are prepared.

Linda Stanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

