Letter: Conservative Bate

I don't usually take conservative bait - but I do have a few questions for the 'Primer' on his 'Beliefs':
* Do you doubt that in spite of his 2 million vote victory, that Joe Biden is our legitimate president?
* Are YOU fully vaccinated against Covid-19?
* Do YOU fully reject all forms of authoritarianism, like Fascism & Communism?
* Did our effort sever bring 'righteous stability' to Viet Nam? Iraq? Afghanistan?
* Do you expect to college Social Security? or Medicare? - both Social Programs - but not Socialism.
+ Climate scientists agree humans are contributing - why won't conservatives even study it?
* Is it the Truth what you fear will be revealed - if Critical Race Theory is a part of the curriculum?
* And, what is it you want to hide - that you vote against an official Inquiry into the January 6th assault on the capitol?
I'm just looking for thoughtful answers.
Ted Morrison
Midtown
