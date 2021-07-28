 Skip to main content
Letter: Conservative Bate
Letter: Conservative Bate

I don't usually take conservative bait - but I do have a few questions for the 'Primer' on his 'Beliefs':

* Do you doubt that in spite of his 2 million vote victory, that Joe Biden is our legitimate president?

* Are YOU fully vaccinated against Covid-19?

* Do YOU fully reject all forms of authoritarianism, like Fascism & Communism?

* Did our effort sever bring 'righteous stability' to Viet Nam? Iraq? Afghanistan?

* Do you expect to college Social Security? or Medicare? - both Social Programs - but not Socialism.

+ Climate scientists agree humans are contributing - why won't conservatives even study it?

* Is it the Truth what you fear will be revealed - if Critical Race Theory is a part of the curriculum?

* And, what is it you want to hide - that you vote against an official Inquiry into the January 6th assault on the capitol?

I'm just looking for thoughtful answers.

Ted Morrison

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

