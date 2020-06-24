Letter: Conservative Letters
View Comments

Letter: Conservative Letters

To the writer claiming conservative letters aren't published: your letter was and it surely indicates how shallow your comments regarding this president resonate. It is one thing to indicate that some people don't like his personality, but that doesn't begin to describe him. He wasn't elected based on his promises, but because his opponent appeared less appealing. You said there wasn't room to enumerate his accomplishments, I submit that there isn't room to enumerate all his failures (forget his personality). He barely escaped the Russia investigation, he was impeached for enlisting foreign assistance for his next election, he begged to build a wall while ignoring our infrastructure, he initially ignored and minimized the potential of the virus and he has shown no empathy nor spoke out to the American people in an effort to calm the racial protesting. I am a fair minded person and do not blame him for the current economic downturn, but he should not as always try to blame someone else.

Chuck Cabrera

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News