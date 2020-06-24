Letter: Conservative Letters

To the writer claiming conservative letters aren't published: your letter was and it surely indicates how shallow your comments regarding this president resonate. It is one thing to indicate that some people don't like his personality, but that doesn't begin to describe him. He wasn't elected based on his promises, but because his opponent appeared less appealing. You said there wasn't room to enumerate his accomplishments, I submit that there isn't room to enumerate all his failures (forget his personality). He barely escaped the Russia investigation, he was impeached for enlisting foreign assistance for his next election, he begged to build a wall while ignoring our infrastructure, he initially ignored and minimized the potential of the virus and he has shown no empathy nor spoke out to the American people in an effort to calm the racial protesting. I am a fair minded person and do not blame him for the current economic downturn, but he should not as always try to blame someone else.
Chuck Cabrera
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
