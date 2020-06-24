Letter: Conservative Lettters rarely seen in Star
In response to the letter writer about conservative letters rarely published in the Star, I would point out to the author that if you read the Star every day you will see a fair mix of letters from both conservatives and liberals. I would be interested in seeing the great accomplishments and promises that this president has accomplished. Yes, I will say that he is the best liar the United States has seen in decades. Richard Nixon, anyone? I can list a few of his "wisdom's." "Mexico will pay for the wall," "John McCain is not a war hero," "Global Warming is a Hoax" and his best "I'm a very stable genius." Are these really statements to be proud of? He declares the economy great when the reality is very different. We are in terrible times and its due in large part to this president.

Jean Getek

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

