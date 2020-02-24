Letter: Conservative Outlook

Every time I read these opinions, I can't hardly contain my amazement! Why are the Liberals in Arizona so blindsighted about what Pres. Trump has and is accomplishing in our Nation. What is wrong with you people? Employment is down the most in 50 years, look at the Stock Marked at an all time high in the $29k. Better VA care, costs of meds down, the USCM Agreement to keep money in America. The Wall is going up, oh, yes, you all want Illegal Immigration to take over our Nation to get freebies at our expense. Legal Immigration is a wonderful thing, but there is one stipulation, you have to come in legally and be able to work and care of yourself without depending on our taxes. What is with Free College, Free Housing, Voting to all even if are you not a citizen. I thought that was a privilege for US citizens. So just because Donald J. Trump was not your 1st choice, he is our President and a darn good one. Oh, yes, freedom of Religion in schools too. Things that have been taken away from us over the years are now coming back to us all. No Socialism is our country. We want Freedom to chose our own doctors at an affordable cost to us. Come on, America, Wake up. The writing in on the wall. Socialism will come in through the DNC. Beware America. It's your country.
Joan Brown
Marana
