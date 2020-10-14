Letter: Conservative Outlook

I just want to challenge Arizona voters. Don't believe all the fluff and untrue accusations about President Trump. Do your due diligence and listen to conservative balanced newscasters who do not have an axe to grind with President Trump. He is a President for the People not for the Liberal, Socialists, antifa movements. If you continue to want your freedom to live the American Dream, send your children to schools of your choice, pick your own medical coverage and not having your cities destroyed by "peaceful protestors", then you need to set aside the propaganda and vote for the man who has made America Great Again. You got stimulus checks, extended UEB and much more. Vote for the good for America not for these politicians who only care about their self-interests. This is your Country. I want my country back. How about you? Vote for Trump 2020!
Joan Brown
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
