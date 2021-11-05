 Skip to main content
Letter: Conservative Personal Responsibility
Letter: Conservative Personal Responsibility

Re: the Oct. 28 article "Dads take on school safety monitoring."

The author says she is a conservative because of two words: personal responsibility, which she defines as "the willingness to both accept the importance of standards that society establishes for individual behavior and to make strenuous personal efforts to live by those standards." Hmmm. And liberals don’t exhibit these traits?

Let’s talk about the anti-vax/anti-maskers that have resulted in higher than average Covid rates in many red states. Is that personal responsibility?

Let’s talk about the conservatives that supported the January 6 insurrection. Is that personal responsibility?

Let’s talk about the conservatives that promote the Big Lie. Is that personal responsibility?

Oh, I forgot. “Freedom” trumps “personal responsibility."

Tom Ryan

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

