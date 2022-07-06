Letter: Conservative SCOTUS majority reasoning is incorrect

The conservative SCOTUS majority in reversing the 50 year precedent of Roe v. Wade stated that abortion is not specifically mentioned in the Constitution and therefore, the decision should be left up to the states. This is illogical, but if one follows that logic then most modern federal legislation is also unconstitutional. Women are not mentioned in the Constitution and did not receive the vote until 1920. For 138 years their vote was prohibited and has only been possible for the last 102 years. Slavery was present in all 13 colonies in 1789, had been allowed since 1619 and was not reversed until 1865. By the conservatives logic, then both slavery and women's suffrage would not have been overturned by the court.