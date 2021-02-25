Letter: Conservative thought is not being censored

Conservative political thought is not being censored. George F. Will, as conservative a commentator as there is, has free and easy access to any and all media platforms.
When Donald Trump relentlessly repeats that, in spite of the rigorous conclusions of the election officials in all 50 states, he won the election, or when a media company repeatedly tells its viewers that Barack Obama was not born in the USA, those are not debates about political philosophy. They are examples of mass brainwashing.
When media companies broadcast allegations that, contrary to all evidence, a voting machine company and a software company changed Americans’ votes, that is not a debate about political philosophy. It is a case about to be litigated as alleged, damaging defamation.
Media companies are not censoring political thought. They are struggling to find ways to avoid being used for mass brainwashing and defamation.
Brooks Keenan
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.