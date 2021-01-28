Letter: Conservative Want National Unity?

I'm shocked! Shocked, I tell you! All of a sudden I'm reading opinions of political conservatives insisting Joe Biden produce national unity. That means do not punish those inciting insurrection and storming our capitol, leading to killings and endangering the nation's elected representatives. And Mr. Biden is supposed to meet this assault on our nation's Capitol by extending a unity olive branch to transgressors. These same conservatives spent 8 years lambasting and obstructing President Obama (for evidence, read Mitch McConnell's political activities, 2009-2016). Then they spent 4 years supporting a president who reveled in divisiveness and political conflict. So is this latest conversion of political conservatives a little like the words from Jim Croce's song, "I Got a Name": "I've got a dream, I've got a dream. I know I could share it if you'd want me to; if you're going my way, I'll go with you."
Edward Pokorney
Marana
