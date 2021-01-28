 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Conservative Want National Unity?
View Comments

Letter: Conservative Want National Unity?

I'm shocked! Shocked, I tell you! All of a sudden I'm reading opinions of political conservatives insisting Joe Biden produce national unity. That means do not punish those inciting insurrection and storming our capitol, leading to killings and endangering the nation's elected representatives. And Mr. Biden is supposed to meet this assault on our nation's Capitol by extending a unity olive branch to transgressors. These same conservatives spent 8 years lambasting and obstructing President Obama (for evidence, read Mitch McConnell's political activities, 2009-2016). Then they spent 4 years supporting a president who reveled in divisiveness and political conflict. So is this latest conversion of political conservatives a little like the words from Jim Croce's song, "I Got a Name": "I've got a dream, I've got a dream. I know I could share it if you'd want me to; if you're going my way, I'll go with you."

Edward Pokorney

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News