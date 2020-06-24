Letter: Conservative??

A writer complained of too few conservative letters to the editor and said his would not be published. I just read his letter in the paper, so I guess the “very liberal” paper did publish it!
Most “conservative” letters are whining complaints or hate-filled diatribes against Democrats, or “explanations” for Trumps’s actions without rational supporting facts. “Conservative” has come to be associated with racism, hatred, and mean-spirited Republicans who forgot what true conservatism means and would rather take this country backward than move it forward to be truly great.
The articles recently written by Michael Gerson and Jonah Goldberg embody true conservatism. Trump is NOT a conservative but a morally bankrupt impostor who hijacked the Republican party and hastened its decline. He is THE WORST president we’ve ever had, he divides the country and tries to tear down the Constitution. Not my idea of a patriot.
Klara Cserny
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
