 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Conservatives and Limited Government

  • Comments

“GOP Support among Seniors Drops Dramatically” announced a recent Newsweek headline. No wonder. We seniors remember when limited government was a bedrock belief for conservatives.

No more. To deny that there is a right to privacy; to reject freedom to choose; to assert that the sexes are not equal when it comes to their own bodies; to ignore the First Amendment guarantees of freedom of and freedom from religion; to work to limit the number of people who vote rather than expand the rolls; these are not consistent with limited government. They are, though, what passes for policy among Republicans who call themselves conservative these days, Trump or no Trump.

When conservatives assert that the government has no business being in the bedroom, the doctor’s office or places of worship and that democracy means everyone is entitled to a voice through a vote, their claim to believe in limited government will be believable.

People are also reading…

Daniel White

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News