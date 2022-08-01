Letter: Conservatives and Limited Government

“GOP Support among Seniors Drops Dramatically” announced a recent Newsweek headline. No wonder. We seniors remember when limited government was a bedrock belief for conservatives.
No more. To deny that there is a right to privacy; to reject freedom to choose; to assert that the sexes are not equal when it comes to their own bodies; to ignore the First Amendment guarantees of freedom of and freedom from religion; to work to limit the number of people who vote rather than expand the rolls; these are not consistent with limited government. They are, though, what passes for policy among Republicans who call themselves conservative these days, Trump or no Trump.
When conservatives assert that the government has no business being in the bedroom, the doctor’s office or places of worship and that democracy means everyone is entitled to a voice through a vote, their claim to believe in limited government will be believable.
Daniel White
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.