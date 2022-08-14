Letter: Conservatives, Step Up

Six Conservative Supreme Court Justices, including McConnell’s illegitimates (Gorsuch, Barrett) overturned Roe vs. Wade. In effect, medically safe abortions (no matter a woman’s circumstances) are now criminalized. Two musts are in order:

1. If a woman forced to carry a pregnancy to full term chooses to keep the child, DNA tests will determine the father. For the next 20 years, the father must pay 55% of his salary to mother and child. Every late payment brings 60 days in jail, and $10,000 fine.

2. For women who give their baby up for adoption, including babies with various levels of lifetime physical and mental debilities, Conservatives must step up. No matter your personal circumstances (irrelevant, naturally), your family must adopt or foster care up to 2 children. Naturally you cannot discriminate based on health, race, or any consumerist analytic. Foster care expenses will be funded by increased taxes.

Ron Rude

West side