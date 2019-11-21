On Saturday you published a letter complaining about your "liberal bias" by someone who admits to not reading the paper. On Sunday you printed three letters from conservatives and a pro-Trump opinion piece. As has become the norm all four were filled with demonstrably false statements. And the opinion piece failed to mention the cost of the Trump economy - trillion dollar annual deficits.
I understand your desire to publish conservative letters. Its too bad you don't get any that make arguments using actual facts.
Steven Brown
Midtown
