Letter: Consider donating stimulus check

I hope many of my fellow seniors will consider donating most or all of their forthcoming stimulus check for the benefit of those most adversely affected by the pandemic. I intend to support servers at our local restaurant as well as the United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund. Those of us on Social Security will not see our monthly payments reduced or eliminated. Thousands of workers in our community, especially hourly workers, will not be so fortunate and have suffered loss of jobs, income, healthcare benefits etc. If all of us will make a generous contribution from that stimulus payment we can help ease the pain for those people. Please look upon that stimulus check as a windfall and put it to good use for the benefit of others in our community. I believe you will be happy if you do so. We are all in this together.

Martin Kahn

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

