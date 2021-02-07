Letter: Consider halting promotion of students due to deficiencies of online learning

School officials in districts where students have experienced largely online learning this school year need to consider encouraging or even mandating that those students should repeat the grade in the fall of 2021. This assumes that enough teachers, staff, and possibly students will be vaccinated to make the return to in-person instruction safe. This policy should not be interpreted as failure on the part of teachers who have given their best efforts. It is simply an acknowledgement that online instruction has been deficient, especially for at-risk students. In addition to the academic losses, students have missed opportunities to play a team sport, learn a musical instrument, or join after-school clubs. Over a lifetime, does it really matter whether they graduate from high school at age 17, 18, or 19? One problem is that kindergarten entry may need to be delayed, to avoid overcrowded first grade classes. But it may be worth trying to restore a year of lost childhood for countless kids.
Toby Smitt
Northwest side
