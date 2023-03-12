It has been widely reported that a FOX host is showing edited recordings from January 6th claiming the videos show tourists, not rioters or insurrectionists. Politicians from both sides of the aisle have called this out as a misrepresentation. I vividly remember watching coverage of the event that day. I checked several different channels. The people who stormed the Capitol and chanted "Hang Mike Pence" thought the election had been "stolen". We have seen a lot of extraordinary claims from election deniers for both the 2020 and 2022 elections. I urge you to consider the source of these claims. Does the person claiming fraud have something to gain? How could the Primary Election be accurate while the General Election was fraudulent? Do other news outlets report a similar story or debunk the source’s credibility? When a media source is proven wrong, and debunked by both sides, consider the source in the future.