Letter: Conspiracies

Conspiracy theories are like weeds in a garden chocking out the growth of everything else. If people who promote conspiracies have that much free time on their hands it would be more productive if they put their energy to more positive uses such as helping a neighbor in need or volunteering for community projects. There's an old saying that applies to people who promote conspiracies. 'If you don't have something positive to say don't say anything at all.
Jay Quick
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.