Letter: Conspiracy theories mutate faster than the Corona virus

Conspiracy theories mutate faster than the Corona virus. Some theories are just dropped like John F. Kennedy, Jr. coming to life just before the last election to save the country. Others are modified when a previous theory doesn't pan out. In the aftermath of the recent election each step of the election certification process was going to declare that Trump, not Biden was the winner. When Congress met to read and formally certify the winner, Trump was going to be declared the winner. When that didn't happen, Trump was going to declare martial law. We are already under martial law. 'They' are just letting Biden think he is the president. The United States is not a country, but is a corporation according to some law from the 1870's so Biden is the president of the corporation and not the country. And so it goes. True believers believe the latest version and don't seem to realize that all these mutations which contradict each other can't possibly be true.
K-Lynn Paul
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.