Letter: Conspiracy Theorist Representatives

Candidates and winners of positions in the House of Representatives have "Congressional Immunity" for their expressed views about almost anything. However, it is a Federal felony to make threats on the life of any Federal employee, includiing the Speaker of the House. Furthermore, no conspiracy theory is believable if any of the assumptions is not physically possible. Those who claim a mass shooting was staged have no idea how difficult and expensive it is to stage a violent movie scene, because for every supposed victim to be faked there must be 10 production staff persons to make the show happen. All you need for a real mass hooting is one nut with a loaded gun. Much the same applies to stealing an election. One must steal six urban counties in six different States, a feat not accomplished since the election of Benjamin Harrison. Get real. Voting for nonsense achieves nothing.
DAVID VERNON
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.