Letter: Constituents Deserve an Answer from McSally

I just watched a clip where Senator Martha McSally  called  a journalist a "liberal hack." Shame on her, for resorting to Trumpian name calling because she chooses to not answer a perfectly valid question. So much for integrity, Martha. I would have thought that her USAFA and military experience would have taught her the value of remaining on the high road.

As to the question posed, Senator McSally won't answer on national television, but her constituents still deserve to know how she intend to vote on the question of witnesses and documentation related to the Trump impeachment trial—for which she took an oath to administer impartial justice.

Will the Senator do the right thing?

Paul Emmert

Marana

