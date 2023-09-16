We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

This 52 word preamble of the Constitution begins one of the most important documents of the United States of America, outlining the fundamental framework of America’s federal system of government.

Recognizing the Constitution’s importance, the Daughters of the American Revolution urged Congress to establish Constitution Week, September 17-23, in 1956. The goal, to promote study and education of the Constitution. The AZ Daily Star has a great educational series on the Constitution and should publish it again.

We, the people are defenders of our Constitution. Take this time to know and understand what the Constitution contains, and how this great document protects our liberties.

Debra Kielley, member of the Daughters of the American Revolution

