Letter: Constitution Week

There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, forging our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which incorporates the principles of freedom, equality and justice for which our forefathers strove. Independence Day is a well-recognized and beloved national holiday. Less known is Constitution Week, celebrated September 17-23 annually, was championed by the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Did you know "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal" and "Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness” are not in the Constitution, but both are in the Declaration of Independence? Or that "Of the people, by the people, for the people" is neither in the Constitution nor the Declaration, but comes from the Gettysburg Address?
Perhaps the Editors of the Arizona Daily Star should bring back their Constitution series so “We the people” can study the Constitution to know our rights, resolving to be better-informed and responsible citizens.
Debra Kielley
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
