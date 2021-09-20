Letter: Constitution Week

September 17 - 23 is Constitution Week. In 1955, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress with a resolution, making this a week to observe the Constitution of the United States, as the foundation of the American form of government. It was signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on August 2, 1956.
2021 marks the 234th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution, and the 230th anniversary of the ratification of the first ten amendments known as the Bill of Rights. The Constitution is a living document that assures each citizen the freedoms Americans cherish and appreciate.
Take this week to read, know and understand this wonderful document that has withstood the tests of time. We, the people of the United States, have the responsibility to keep the Founding Fathers legacy alive by promoting the ideals they fought valiantly to give their descendants.
Debra Kielley
West side
