Letter: Constitution
As our Founding Fathers were crafting our Constitution, they recognized that they themselves were honorable men doing their very best for the survival of our Constitution.

As I hear the rhetoric being spewed by today's "crafters", I hear shouting for all of a group to vote as one unit, not for the "votes of conscience" that our Founding Fathers did for us.

I find it impossible to picture a Sen. Manchin as part that original group of "Honorable Men".

Do you?

Michael Nichols

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

