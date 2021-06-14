Letter: Constitution

As our Founding Fathers were crafting our Constitution, they recognized that they themselves were honorable men doing their very best for the survival of our Constitution.
As I hear the rhetoric being spewed by today's "crafters", I hear shouting for all of a group to vote as one unit, not for the "votes of conscience" that our Founding Fathers did for us.
I find it impossible to picture a Sen. Manchin as part that original group of "Honorable Men".
Do you?
Michael Nichols
Southeast side
