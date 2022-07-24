Letter: Constitutional Definition of Person/Citizen

Many thanks to Bruce Hilpert's letter posted in the Star on Sun, July 17, 2022. In it, Mr. Hilpert quotes the 14th Amendment which certain members of SCOTUS seemed to have overlooked in their alleged "close reading" and "understanding" of the Constitution regarding abortion rights, essentially: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States..." are citizens and protected by the 14th Amendment.

The Amendment does not say "All persons conceived..." The Amendment says "All persons born..." Seems a pretty clear definition of a citizen/person. If the anti-abortion forces disagree with this definition, and they probably do, then the Constitution needs to be changed to include conception: All persons conceived, born, or naturalized in the United States..."

How the majority of these alleged learned members of SCOTUS overlooked this clear and simple definition of a person/citizen illustrates selective reasoning, selective enforcement.

Pat Madea

Pat Madea

Northwest side