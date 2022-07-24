 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Constitutional Definition of Person/Citizen

  • Comments

Many thanks to Bruce Hilpert's letter posted in the Star on Sun, July 17, 2022. In it, Mr. Hilpert quotes the 14th Amendment which certain members of SCOTUS seemed to have overlooked in their alleged "close reading" and "understanding" of the Constitution regarding abortion rights, essentially: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States..." are citizens and protected by the 14th Amendment.

The Amendment does not say "All persons conceived..." The Amendment says "All persons born..." Seems a pretty clear definition of a citizen/person. If the anti-abortion forces disagree with this definition, and they probably do, then the Constitution needs to be changed to include conception: All persons conceived, born, or naturalized in the United States..."

How the majority of these alleged learned members of SCOTUS overlooked this clear and simple definition of a person/citizen illustrates selective reasoning, selective enforcement.

People are also reading…

Pat Madea

Pat Madea

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News