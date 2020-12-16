 Skip to main content
Letter: Constitutional Ignorance
Unbelievably 40 percent of the countries attorney generals ,including our own, displayed a shocking ignorance of the constitution, which all of our laws have to satisfy. They signed onto the supreme court appeal by the Texas AG which would have negated the legally cast votes of millions of citizens, with a rationale so ludicrous that a high school civics student would have recognized its violation of the constitution. What law schools did they attend and what basic constitutional classes did they skip? The same question applies to the 120 or so "law makers" in the house of representatives who endorsed this wacky proposal, although their position does no/t require a law degree. It's no wonder us non-layers have a low opinion of attorneys and those "law makers.".

John Kuisti

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

