Letter: Constitutional Law Supports Mandatory Vaccines
Letter: Constitutional Law Supports Mandatory Vaccines

Finally! Gavin Newsom set aside politics when he analogized, "you don’t have the right to go out and drink and drive and put everybody else at risk including your own life." Three cheers for our abandoned Constitutional Law earning precedent in 1905's Jacobson v Massachusetts. Resting on his 14th Amendment right to liberty (sound familiar?), Plaintiff Jacobson deserved his fine when the US Supreme Court upheld mandatory small pox vaccines and affirmed "the law was a legitimate exercise of the state's police power to protect the public health and safety of its citizens. Local boards of health determined when mandatory vaccinations were needed." ("Jacobson v. Massachusetts." Oyez, www.oyez.org/cases/1900-1940/197us11. Accessed 31 Jul. 2021)

There are no conspiracies. There are no injustices. Rather science literacy and case law should guide those entitled who desperately need reminders of our social contract.

Jill Arowesty

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

