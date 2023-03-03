Our Constitution simply says “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof…”. It says nothing about state legislatures, the Supreme, other agencies forcing religious doctrine on us. There is no Constitutional protection against these and other ways of weaseling such beliefs on us. There is no law that allows us to live our lives without others religious beliefs being forced upon us. Many of us have believed there are such Constitutional protections, but recent events have shown that is not so. One would hope a religion would be good enough to not try such moves. But apparently such religious goodness does not exist, and we are heading back to the days of the Crusades.