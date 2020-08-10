Letter: Constitutional or Democratic Republic?

You recently ran the latest version of the letter that insists we live in a constitutional republic, not a democracy: I prefer democratic republic (or, to be wordy, democratic constitutional republic). Why? Because it was the powerful families that controlled the selection of the “representatives,” or senators, in the original, Roman republic, not the general citizenry. The equivalent, for today’s Republican Party, is a republic that does not assure the democratic right to vote, but that the right people do the voting. Whatever Mr. Trump might do to retain power—note his desire to put off, meaning call off, the November election—he and his followers can still claim we live in a republic, just not a democratic one.
Richard Ahlstrom
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
