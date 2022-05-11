 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Constitutional rights

Can the same folks who say “there is no explicit right to abortion in the constitution” also agree there is no explicit right to an assault rifle in the constitution? If you’re going to take that stance, can you make it consistent?

Let’s look at some other things that ARE NOT in the constitution:

1. Banning books.

2. Banning abortion.

3. Marriage. Of any kind. Yep. None of us are legal in this literalist view.

4. Corporations are people.

Let’s look at some things that are actually IN the constitution, but conveniently ignored:

1. The separation of church and state.

2. Voting rights.

3. Equal protection under the law.

And for fun, let’s reach back to the Declaration of Independence, our founding document:

4. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Jennifer Jones

Downtown

