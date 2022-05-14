Letter: Constitutional rights

A letter writer in todays paper stated that our Constitution calls for "Separation of Church and State". Well, Jennifer, no it doesn't. I've been through the entire Constitution including all amendments and the phrase, "Separation of Church and State" is not to be found. You'll probably say it's in the 1st amendment. Lots of people think it is. Let me tell you what the 1st amendment says.

The 1st amendment reads, "Congress shall make no laws respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances". Your phrase is NOT there.

If you say, "You have to interpret it in there" then I'll tell you, I can interpret it to mean anything I want. What does it say? No interpretation.

Steven Barker

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

