Letter: Contacting our Senators
Letter: Contacting our Senators

When I recently learned that we deserted Bagram Air Base and left billions of dollars in the form of vehicles, helicopters, weapons, and ordinance to the Taliban, I attempted to reach Senators Kelly and Sinema. I called their Tucson and Phoenix offices. Their telephones rang and no one answered. Then, I called their Washington offices and left voice messages. Additionally, I emailed both of them. The reason for the attempted contacts were to ask why we left so much for our enemy. As of Thursday, August 26th, I have not heard from either Senator. I rather imagine they were avoiding having to deal with their constituents in this terrible time during our conflict in Afghanistan. I am still waiting for a response from either of them.

Robert Lenhard

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

