Letter: Continue Social-Distancing Policies
View Comments

Letter: Continue Social-Distancing Policies

Trump's latest brainstorm about getting the country back in business by Easter is irresponsible! He is not being sentimental about that holiday as he said. Don't be fooled (again). His only motive is getting re-elected, and he needs the country's economy to rebound quickly in order to achieve that. This isn't any different than all his past self-serving decisions, except this is more dangerous to you and our families. Of course, we would like things to return to normal. However, every Doctor will tell you that you have to solve the medical problem first. If we go back to work too soon, more people will die, and it will be Trump's fault. The only reason Dr. Fauci hasn't called Trump an idiot on TV is that he needs to not make Trump so mad that the Doctor gets kicked off TV. Our virus data has exceeded China's, and we have far fewer people. Please don't put my family at risk!

Robert Kruse

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: NYC TRIP

Until today I had enormous respect for Tim Steller and thought he was gifted with a little extra common sense but after his rambling rationial…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News