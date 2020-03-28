Letter: Continue Social-Distancing Policies

Trump's latest brainstorm about getting the country back in business by Easter is irresponsible! He is not being sentimental about that holiday as he said. Don't be fooled (again). His only motive is getting re-elected, and he needs the country's economy to rebound quickly in order to achieve that. This isn't any different than all his past self-serving decisions, except this is more dangerous to you and our families. Of course, we would like things to return to normal. However, every Doctor will tell you that you have to solve the medical problem first. If we go back to work too soon, more people will die, and it will be Trump's fault. The only reason Dr. Fauci hasn't called Trump an idiot on TV is that he needs to not make Trump so mad that the Doctor gets kicked off TV. Our virus data has exceeded China's, and we have far fewer people. Please don't put my family at risk!
Robert Kruse
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!