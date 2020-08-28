 Skip to main content
Letter: Continue to MAGA
Continue to MAGA this election. It is essential that we continue to build the wall (that Mexico was going to pay for) to stop the illegal flow of migrating wildlife (especially jaguars) from the south. It is good for the economy that we manufacture more dog kennels, so that we will have a place for those children ripped from the arms of their mothers for wanting a better way of life. We all need to stand outside our homes, barefoot or in socks, waiving our guns at the mailman because the mail is late. Continue MAGA, don't forget your tear gas and armed escort, and yes the bible, when you make believe you are going to church. Let us all neglect science and wish for the miracle to stop Covid -19 while the infections and deaths continue. Let's support eliminating the payroll tax to ensure corporations and the rich profit, while the middle class and elderly suffer. Trump's MAGA vision is great, but so is the toilet.

Michael Coiro

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

