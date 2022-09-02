Letter: Continued political corruption and bias within the FBI

Several whistleblowers within the FBI have contacted members of Congress alleging bias and obstruction of the two year long Hunter Biden investigation. Biden is alleged to have received millions from shady foreign persons in China, Russia, Ukraine, etc. He purchased a handgun from a sporting goods store and allegedly lied on the federal ATF 4473 form claiming never having a substance abuse problem, which may have made him ineligible to purchase a firearm. Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Thibault, who led the Biden investigation out of the Washington, D.C office just abruptly retired. Whistle blowers indicated FBI leadership exhibited political bias when deciding whether or not to move forward with the investigation. I believe the internal leadership of the FBI to be politically corrupt and anti-Republican. Remember that FBI agents falsified affidavits when obtaining FISA warrants in the Russia collusion investigation, and the anti-Trump texts of FBI Supervisor Peter Strzok. Does anyone really think that politically biased and vengeful USAG Garland will fully investigate Hunter Biden?