Letter: Continued population growth is the philosophy of cancer

Tyler Cowan's editorial "US would be happy with more people" is the philosophy of cancer and is 180-degrees from the truth. More people drive consumption of limited resources, including fossil fuels. That aggravates climate change which we all have seen destroy so much with intensified catastrophes: wildfires, hurricanes, floods, droughts, famines around the World, etc. We need fewer people. Fortunately there are signs that we here in the U.S. are reproducing at a lower rate, but still not low enough to reduce the human population to the Earth's carrying capacity worldwide. Cowan does a major disservice to all of us by pushing more people. He is completely mistaken.
Ricardo Small
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.