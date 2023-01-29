Letter: Contraception Failures

About 46% of all pregnancies are unplanned, and largely, contraception failures. Of 41 million sexually active women not seeking pregnancy, 36 million use contraception. Cost, side-effects, and accessibility determine which method. Women with private insurance use the most effective methods; women in poverty, the least.

17 million use sterilization or implants/IUD

10 million the pill, injections, patches

9 million condoms, “other” ineffective methods.

No method is full proof. Each has inherent failure rates based on “perfect-use” and “typical-use”. Sterilization/implants are lowest at 0.4% failures. “Perfect-use” vs. “typical-use” failures increase from 0.3% to 7% for the pill, 2% to 13% for condoms, 20+% for “other”. The overall failure rate is 6% or 2,100,000 unplanned pregnancies.

Education can improve how contraception is used. Financial aid can lead to better choices. But we’ll still have 150,000-400,000 unwanted pregnancies. With low childhood well-being, forcing women to give birth without a referendum on abortion is a violation of women's rights.

Sue Applegate

SaddleBrooke