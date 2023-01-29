 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Contraception Failures

  • Comments

About 46% of all pregnancies are unplanned, and largely, contraception failures. Of 41 million sexually active women not seeking pregnancy, 36 million use contraception. Cost, side-effects, and accessibility determine which method. Women with private insurance use the most effective methods; women in poverty, the least.

17 million use sterilization or implants/IUD

10 million the pill, injections, patches

9 million condoms, “other” ineffective methods.

No method is full proof. Each has inherent failure rates based on “perfect-use” and “typical-use”. Sterilization/implants are lowest at 0.4% failures. “Perfect-use” vs. “typical-use” failures increase from 0.3% to 7% for the pill, 2% to 13% for condoms, 20+% for “other”. The overall failure rate is 6% or 2,100,000 unplanned pregnancies.

People are also reading…

Education can improve how contraception is used. Financial aid can lead to better choices. But we’ll still have 150,000-400,000 unwanted pregnancies. With low childhood well-being, forcing women to give birth without a referendum on abortion is a violation of women's rights.

Sue Applegate

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: World War III is here.

Letter: World War III is here.

When Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014 to steal Crimea, it was the start of WWIII. When Putin invade Ukraine nearly a year ago, he was just…

Letter: Why Democrats won

Letter: Why Democrats won

LZ Granderson of the LA Times missed some key points relevant to Katie Hobbs’ and other statewide Dems 2022 success. While he got the voter re…

Letter: Seriously?

Letter: Seriously?

A few weeks ago President Biden stated : "People know I take classified documents and classified information seriously,”. He and his staff hav…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News