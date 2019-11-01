The Constitution makes no mention of "foreign policy." Spending, foreign or domestic, is by special Public Laws called Appropriations. Only funds enacted for emergencies may go unspent on Executive authority. Once an element of foreign aid is appropriated it must be spent in the exact way the appropriation designates. There is no authority to withhold appropriated funds. The President does meet and negotiate with foreign principals, but no deal struck becomes law without the advice and consent of the Senate. After deals are struck Congress appropriates the United States' share of the funds. After appropriations are enacted they must be promptly and exactly executed. The only reasons we have a President is so that foreigners will have one guy to deal with and the military will have one guy to give the orders. Those sworn to obey are sworn to obey the lawful orders of their superiors, not any and all orders they may receive If anything does rule in our system, it's United States Public Law. Not the President.
David P. Vernon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.