The news of artificial intelligence (AI) ChatGPT2 passing exams raised our awareness of the growing power of AI. Now the “godfather of AI”, Dr. G. Hinton, quit Google to warn us of AI’s potential threat to humankind. This is serious! What can we ordinary citizens do?

Like human intelligence – the ability to gain and apply knowledge, i.e., facts, information, and skills acquired by a person through experience – AI must be trained. The trainers are the developers, first humans and later the “human-like” AI, at which point AI can displace humans – scary? Is the speed in performing given tasks the only criterium in human decision making? While AI is still under human control, AI’s threats or benefits depend on the ethical character of the designer/trainer and user. In a democracy, we citizens must elect honest and compassionate officials to oversee the development and use of AI. We got work to do, when our Supreme Court does not have a code of ethics!