Letter: Conviction of former Officer Kim Potter on Manslaughter charges

A jury convicted former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Police Officer Kim Potter of two Manslaughter charges that expose her to between 15 and 25 years in prison. I disagree with the verdict, but unlike some Democrats, I respect the jury's decision. Democrats, including VP Harris framed the case in racial injustice and inequity terms. No mention of Wright having been charged with Armed Robbery of a female at gunpoint. Potter had legal justification in shooting Daunte Wright, by mistake or not. He was being arrested and handcuffed related to an outstanding warrant for a firearms charge. He broke away, re-entered his vehicle and attempted to flee, endangering Officer Michael Johnson, who was partially inside the vehicle. Johnson testified to believing he was in danger of being dragged away by Wright. Officer Potter was a veteran officer of 26 years and was a training officer. But training can be totally different than real life policing situations. She clearly made a mistake, and now will pay for it spending years in prison.
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
