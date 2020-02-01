Letter: Cooking With Gas

SB1222 is an example of governmental interference and over-regulation, a common complaint by most Republicans.The bill, introduced by Senate President Karen Fann, intends to prevent any changes to the current law, allowing the use of both electricity and natural gas. Since no changes have been proposed by environmental groups like the Sierra Club, Fann's legislation, fueled (pun intended) by rejection of the most recent climate change findings, predicts the future. I agree with Senator Jamescita Peshlakai's belief, quoted in the AZ Daily Star January 31st article on the legislation, this bill would "tie the hands of local governments and their residents." I urge our state senators to deal with the MANY present needs of our state rather than trying to predict the future and micromanage state law.
Roger Shanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.