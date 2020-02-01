Letter: Cooking With Gas
View Comments

Letter: Cooking With Gas

SB1222 is an example of governmental interference and over-regulation, a common complaint by most Republicans.The bill, introduced by Senate President Karen Fann, intends to prevent any changes to the current law, allowing the use of both electricity and natural gas. Since no changes have been proposed by environmental groups like the Sierra Club, Fann's legislation, fueled (pun intended) by rejection of the most recent climate change findings, predicts the future. I agree with Senator Jamescita Peshlakai's belief, quoted in the AZ Daily Star January 31st article on the legislation, this bill would "tie the hands of local governments and their residents." I urge our state senators to deal with the MANY present needs of our state rather than trying to predict the future and micromanage state law.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Democracy

It appears Trump supporters and elected Republicans have received the memo and have all the talking points down. Some I don't dispute but I ha…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News