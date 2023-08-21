Rick Rapport’ s guest opinion 8/11 stated “you alone are only free to choice if given a choice”. Another place where there are few choices. I just put away items from my weekly grocery shopping and almost filled my trash can. Most everything is packed in non recycle able paper, cans, plastic. Reusable grocery bags are only a baby step to minimize non recyclable items. Is it possible that providers of grocery items we all buy package in recyclable containers?