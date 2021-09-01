 Skip to main content
Letter: Cop Hero??
Lt. Byrd praises himself for being a hero and "saving lives" at the US Capital. Despite the fear and trauma that he felt at the sight of a 5' 2", UNARMED, 125lb, female veteran, Byrd was able to hold his gun steady and kill this threat. What a guy!!! Byrd has been known to leave his loaded gun in various places, but, lucky for him, he was never punished for his lack of safety protocol. No shots were EVER fired at Capital Police and no other Capital Policeman felt the need to kill a protester. Even though Byrd had been a policeman for many years, he was unable to control his fear that day. I certainly hope that we can find the money to get the training for Byrd so he will not kill more people in the future.

PS. Can you imagine what would have happened if a white policeman had shot a 5' 2", unarmed, BLACK, female, veteran??? DC would be in ashes!

Jack Hingstrum

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

