Letter: Core values

Respect for others, belief in democracy and the peaceful transfer of power. Full stop. Pretty basic. We can disagree on everything else but fundamentally, l thought Americans shared basic, core values. I want well educated, smart people in positions of power to figure out how best to move us forward for the greater good. Name calling, undermining democracy by claiming everything that doesn’t go your way is “rigged”, bullying, threatening and assaulting police officers on the steps of the Capitol are unAmerican. Do I love high gas prices and ridiculous inflation? No. But I recognize the world is complicated. I’m grateful we have professionals in place working on the issues. And yes, I’m one of the 80+ million that voted for Biden and deeply resent anyone trying to negate my (mailed-in ballot) vote.