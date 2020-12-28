 Skip to main content
Letter: Core Values
Letter: Core Values

In response to Thomas Wenzel and our split nation. You have very broadly brushed the Republican and Democrat "core values". As a registered Republican since 1962, I have never, until this election cycle, voted a straight ticket. My mail-in ballot this cycle reflected my core values - straight democrat. Why? Because my core values are more basic than yours. I believe in; I practice; I defend (and vote) FIRST for TRUTH & HONOR & INTEGRITY & RESPECT & EMPATHY & COMPASSION & THE GOLDEN RULE & COURAGE. Even my college social fraternity, Sigma Nu, provided life-long guidance in its' Creed: "To believe in the life of LOVE; To walk in the way of HONOR; To serve in the light of TRUTH". I am confident that any candidate who believes in these United States of American and believes in, practices, and defends these core values will not lead our country astray and will lead with courage and decency. Like my 50+ year marriage to my wonderful life-long democrat wife, success is built on these foundational values.

Phil Bentley

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

