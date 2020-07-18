Letter: Corona Fix?

Does any one have a plan to stop Coronavirus? If not I will offer mine. Maybe it will generate some conversation?
My plan is as follows: Divide the country into five different regions. Start with region one and close it for 14 days. Only essential businesses stay open. Everyone restricted to their home except for emergencies and essential shopping.
After two weeks reopen region 1 and close region two for 14 days. Same rules. Continue this until you have completed the fifth region. While a state/region is closed, there can be no one from other states/regions entering and once a region has completed their quarantine, they cannot accept any visitors from regions where they have not been cleared to be open.
By having a sensible approach we can get on top of the virus and still get our businesses open again.
Of course masks are a must as well as social distancing and testing must increase.
Dan Beamer
Northwest side
