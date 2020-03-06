Letter: Corona virus and US Healthcare

89 counties have cases of Coronavirus. Approximately 75% of those countries have free and universal health care. In the US 27 million people have no health care insurance. In the countries with universal health care the cost of treatment is not an obstacle to seeking testing and treatment. The result of not having universal free health here care means many of those 27 million uninsured will think twice about seeking treatment. They will be paying for these medical services out of the pocket. And the lower income earners are more likely to be in the service sector interacting with people in their job as waiters, health care aides, hotel maids without health insurance. The idea that free health care is too expensive could turn out to turn out to cost us more than money. It could cost us lives.
John D Kautz
Midtown
