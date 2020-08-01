You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Corona Virus Conspiracy Theory
Letter: Corona Virus Conspiracy Theory

I read the letters every day. On the subject of mask wearing a very large percentage advocate its use. Of course....it's containment. There are virtually no contributors espousing no mask or why they prefer it that way. Their rationale for this is: the virus is a hoax; their leader doesn't recommend wearing it; it's not masculine or it's uncomfortable.

With that in mind, we can assume that one day an antidote will be discovered. Well, how many of those anti-mask people will opt out of getting vaccinated? Perhaps a number that coincides with Trump's base?

People..... we're all in this together and we all hope for the best, but this scourge may be with us for a hundred years.

God help us.

THOMAS JOHN PLESNIAK

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

